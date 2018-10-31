FY2018 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Raised by Cormark (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.93.

Shares of ABX opened at C$16.75 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$12.54 and a twelve month high of C$19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

In related news, Director Pablo Marcet bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.06 per share, with a total value of C$38,710.00. Also, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 2,105,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,369,274.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,274,529 shares of company stock worth $25,248,789 over the last 90 days.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.