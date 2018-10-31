FY2018 EPS Estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Reduced by William Blair (AJG)

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s FY2019 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

NYSE:AJG opened at $74.31 on Monday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at about $240,671,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 136.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,030,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,207,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,920,000 after buying an additional 59,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,198,000 after buying an additional 58,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $654,745.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,249.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $911,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,356.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,252 shares of company stock worth $2,944,259 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

