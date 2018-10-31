FY2018 EPS Estimates for Aaron’s, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.48 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $45.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.02. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,434,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,026,000 after buying an additional 469,427 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Aaron’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,601,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aaron’s by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,646,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,558,000 after purchasing an additional 135,616 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,333,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,115 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Aaron’s by 25.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 213,678 shares during the period.

In other Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $96,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,518.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $2,127,118 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.69%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

