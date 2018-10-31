FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Unum Group Issued By B. Riley (UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – B. Riley boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2019 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNM. Barclays cut their price objective on Unum Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

NYSE UNM opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 166,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4,534.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 206,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.