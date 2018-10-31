FY2018 Earnings Forecast for CTS Co. Issued By Gabelli (CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) – Analysts at Gabelli raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of CTS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 26th. Gabelli analyst H. Susanto now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Gabelli also issued estimates for CTS’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $26.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $909.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.23. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter. CTS had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $364,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,604.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

