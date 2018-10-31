Future1coin Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week (F1C)

Future1coin (CURRENCY:F1C) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Future1coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. Future1coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,716.00 worth of Future1coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Future1coin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00149086 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00243825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.86 or 0.09334147 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012260 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Future1coin Profile

Buying and Selling Future1coin

Future1coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Future1coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Future1coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Future1coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

