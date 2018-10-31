Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FPE. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.47 ($52.87).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €38.15 ($44.36) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

