Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FPE. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.47 ($52.87).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €38.15 ($44.36) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.