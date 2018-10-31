Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Waters Co. (WAT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,246 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $72,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $762,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $188.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.43 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.