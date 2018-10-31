Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (APH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,252 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $97,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,407.1% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 236.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $119,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,713 shares of company stock worth $6,173,088. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

APH stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

