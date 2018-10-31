Front Yard Residential (RESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Front Yard Residential to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 97.71%.

Front Yard Residential stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Front Yard Residential stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Front Yard Residential worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RESI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

