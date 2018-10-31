Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,026. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.38. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

In related news, SVP Emanuel Lazopoulos sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $120,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Hector Rivera sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,367.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,775 shares of company stock worth $3,723,365. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

