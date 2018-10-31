Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($95.17) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.14 ($88.54).

FRA FRE opened at €57.42 ($66.77) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

