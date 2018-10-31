Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($95.17) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €76.14 ($88.54).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €57.42 ($66.77) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.