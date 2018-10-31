Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €100.80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($117.21) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FME. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.13 ($107.13).

ETR:FME opened at €68.84 ($80.05) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a twelve month high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

