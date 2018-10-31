Forty Seven (FTSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.02

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 5876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Forty Seven from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($1.84). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Nieh acquired 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $1,024,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Schaepe acquired 66,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $1,000,126.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 300,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,995 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at $11,252,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at $5,333,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at $4,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at $3,751,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the second quarter valued at $2,000,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors.

