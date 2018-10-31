Fortive (FTV) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTV. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.18.

FTV opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William W. Pringle sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $34,927.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $2,494,907.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,923.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $4,813,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fortive by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 5,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

