Foresight Energy (FELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $271.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. On average, analysts expect Foresight Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FELP stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Foresight Energy has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

FELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

