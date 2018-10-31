FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $240,000 Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TUR stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

