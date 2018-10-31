FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Bridge Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $30,325.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emanuel Arturi sold 5,000 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,716.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 172,852 shares of company stock worth $5,973,170 and sold 26,008 shares worth $916,687. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

