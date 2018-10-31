Fmr LLC Grows Stake in VF Corp (VFC)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,790,625 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.87% of VF worth $282,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,019,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,007,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in VF by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,479,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,736,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in VF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,609,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VFC opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. VF’s payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $2,741,092.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $6,453,668.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

