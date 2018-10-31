Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Fluor Co. (NEW) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Fluor Co. (NEW) has set its FY18 guidance at $2.10-2.50 EPS.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fluor Co. (NEW) to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLR opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $62.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

