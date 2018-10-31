Floor & Decor (FND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its Q3 guidance at $0.21-0.23 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $0.93-0.96 EPS.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.17 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:FND opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -1.52. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $58.28.
In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Floor & Decor
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.
