Floor & Decor (FND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its Q3 guidance at $0.21-0.23 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $0.93-0.96 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.17 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -1.52. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $286,531,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.