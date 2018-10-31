FlexShopper (FPAY) & General Finance (GFN) Financial Contrast

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

FlexShopper has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Finance has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FlexShopper and General Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -13.86% N/A -35.85% General Finance -2.89% 1.34% 0.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FlexShopper and General Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $67.05 million 0.06 -$8.33 million N/A N/A General Finance $347.30 million 1.13 -$8.30 million $0.06 216.50

General Finance has higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of General Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of FlexShopper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of General Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FlexShopper and General Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 0 0 N/A General Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

General Finance has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.08%. Given General Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Finance is more favorable than FlexShopper.

Summary

General Finance beats FlexShopper on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail. The company's modular space products comprise office container products, modular buildings, and mobile offices used in various applications, such as general administrative office space, military installations, workforce living accommodations, bank branches, classrooms/education, construction offices, daycare facilities, dormitories, healthcare facilities, rental facilities, retail space, and shelters. Its liquid containment products consists of portable liquid storage tanks for well-site liquid containment needs, expansion/upgrade projects, highway construction/groundwater sewage, infrastructure projects, industrial projects, mining pit pump works, municipal sewer and water projects, non-residential construction projects, pipeline construction and maintenance, and refinery turnaround applications. The company provides ancillary products, such as steps, ramps, furniture, portable toilets, security systems, shelving, mud pumps, hoses, splitter valves, tee connectors, and other items used in connection with leased equipment. It also manufactures various steel-based products, such as chassis, storm shelters, blast-resistant modules, specialty tanks, and trash hoppers. General Finance Corporation serves commercial, construction, transportation, industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, retail, consumer, and education industries, as well as government sector. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

