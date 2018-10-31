Flex Ltd (FLEX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Flex worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 21.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 24.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 60,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLEX. Argus cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $9.00 target price on Flex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 70,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $986,000.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 70,678 shares of company stock valued at $991,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $19.71.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

