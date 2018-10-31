FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Trading 8% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $204.93 and last traded at $200.03. 1,668,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 742,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.25.

The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,098 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,647,000 after acquiring an additional 577,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,107,000 after acquiring an additional 530,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after acquiring an additional 445,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,242,000 after acquiring an additional 408,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

