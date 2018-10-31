FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies updated its FY 2018 guidance to $10.40-10.50 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $10.40-10.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $16.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,177. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $163.39 and a 12-month high of $230.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

