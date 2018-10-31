Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Barnes Group worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $184,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 46.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.