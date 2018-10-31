Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.81 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,212 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.11. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $76,727.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,864.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $235,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.