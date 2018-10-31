First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,709 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Cna Financial worth $43,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,395,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cna Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cna Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cna Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

Shares of Cna Financial stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cna Financial Corp has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $55.62.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.