First Trust Advisors LP Has $46.95 Million Stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of Proofpoint worth $46,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Proofpoint by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,620.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,960 shares in the company, valued at $15,285,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,560 shares of company stock worth $22,667,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Proofpoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Proofpoint to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

