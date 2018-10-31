First Quadrant L P CA Trims Stake in Jabil Inc (JBL)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,623 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Jabil were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,242,000 after buying an additional 353,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,958,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,821,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jabil by 6.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,314,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,005,000 after buying an additional 309,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jabil by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after buying an additional 422,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,018,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,831,000 after buying an additional 133,721 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBL stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.40. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jabil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,074,688.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $410,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 511,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,080,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,280 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

