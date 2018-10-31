First Quadrant L P CA Invests $247,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 241.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth about $1,923,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 56.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 83,118 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 497,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.