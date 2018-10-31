First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,303 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 631,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,039,000 after acquiring an additional 182,494 shares during the last quarter.

GWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.89 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 28.43%. Research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Bass sold 876 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $37,887.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 4,700 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,822 shares of company stock worth $519,123. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

