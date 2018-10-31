First of Long Island (FLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

First of Long Island stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.61.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Desmond purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $99,136.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 24.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

