First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $545.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.46%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $101,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $462,464.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $137,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

