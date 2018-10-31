First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $15,212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865,384.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Barr purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $937,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,522.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.