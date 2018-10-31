First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 2,318 Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $131.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

