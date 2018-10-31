First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth $30,610,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,851,000 after purchasing an additional 262,505 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 74.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 587,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 251,178 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter worth $16,565,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ebix by 12.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,128,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,068,000 after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ebix Inc has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.41 million. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $988,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,425,981 shares in the company, valued at $264,485,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ebix in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ebix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.