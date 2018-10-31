First Financial (THFF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

THFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut First Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $543.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.93. First Financial has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 23.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Financial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,772,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

