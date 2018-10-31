First Financial (THFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

First Financial stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. First Financial has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $543.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. First Financial had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

