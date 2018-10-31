First Busey (BUSE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Busey and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of BUSE opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. First Busey had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $82.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

