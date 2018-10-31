Fintab Hits Market Cap of $86,150.00 (FNTB)

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Fintab has a market capitalization of $86,150.00 and approximately $270.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fintab has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Fintab token can currently be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00148872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00243562 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $597.85 or 0.09508956 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012236 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fintab Profile

Fintab’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab . The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

