Financial Counselors Inc. Has $9.63 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,727,000 after buying an additional 1,227,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,808,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,528,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,738,000 after buying an additional 838,271 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $65,407,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $64,279,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $637,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,870,863.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $802,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,570,271 shares of company stock worth $162,683,202. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

