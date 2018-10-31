Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Natixis boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6,036.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 845,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 831,277 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $39,045,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,360.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 358,225 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,124,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,145,000 after buying an additional 300,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 92.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,962,000 after buying an additional 261,210 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other news, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $2,323,942.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,782.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.