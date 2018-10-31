Financial Comparison: GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA) versus VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY)

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. GCI Liberty Inc Class A does not pay a dividend. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares GCI Liberty Inc Class A and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc Class A $919.20 million 5.52 -$24.24 million N/A N/A VIVENDI SA/ADR $14.13 billion 2.23 $1.39 billion $1.15 21.09

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty Inc Class A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of GCI Liberty Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty Inc Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty Inc Class A and VIVENDI SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc Class A -81.45% -25.80% -11.13% VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GCI Liberty Inc Class A and VIVENDI SA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty Inc Class A 0 1 2 0 2.67 VIVENDI SA/ADR 1 0 2 0 2.33

GCI Liberty Inc Class A presently has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.58%. Given GCI Liberty Inc Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty Inc Class A is more favorable than VIVENDI SA/ADR.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

VIVENDI SA/ADR Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV channels and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes cinema films and TV series. The Havas segment covers various communications disciplines, including creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing and experts counseling services; and operates L'Olympia and Théâtre de L'OEuvre, as well as CanalOlympia live performance venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and produces digital content. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

