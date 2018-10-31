Financial Architects Inc Cuts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 165.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

