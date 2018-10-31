Financial Analysis: USG (USG) & Yulong Eco-Materials (YECO)

USG (NYSE:USG) and Yulong Eco-Materials (NASDAQ:YECO) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get USG alerts:

USG has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yulong Eco-Materials has a beta of 3.91, suggesting that its stock price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares USG and Yulong Eco-Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USG $3.20 billion 1.84 $88.00 million $1.80 23.46 Yulong Eco-Materials $9.51 million 1.48 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

USG has higher revenue and earnings than Yulong Eco-Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of USG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Yulong Eco-Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of USG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Yulong Eco-Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for USG and Yulong Eco-Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USG 0 10 1 0 2.09 Yulong Eco-Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

USG presently has a consensus price target of $41.58, indicating a potential downside of 1.51%. Given USG’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe USG is more favorable than Yulong Eco-Materials.

Profitability

This table compares USG and Yulong Eco-Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USG 2.75% 13.93% 6.71% Yulong Eco-Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

USG beats Yulong Eco-Materials on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications. This segment offers gypsum panels, as well as joint compounds, corner beads, joint tapes, and plasters for wallboard joints finishing under the Sheetrock brand; cement board and shower systems under the Durock brand; backer board that includes abuse-resistant interior wall panels, tile backer boards, and flooring underlayment under the Fiberock brand; poured gypsum flooring systems under the Levelrock brand; roof boards under the Securock brand; and air barrier systems under the ExoAir 430 brand. It also provides construction plaster products under the Red Top, Imperial, Diamond, and Supremo brands; and gypsum-based products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company's Ceilings division manufactures and markets interior system products, including ceiling tiles under the Radar, Eclipse, Mars, and Halcyon brands; ceiling grids under the Donn, DX, Fineline, Centricitee, and Identitee DXI brands; specialty ceilings under the Curvatura, Compasso, Radians, Illusions, Multiples, Runways, Barz, Planx, Mirra, Corniche, Wallforms, and Parti brands; and monolithic drywall under the Ensemble brand. Its USG Boral Building Products segment manufactures, distributes, and sells various building products and mines raw gypsum, as well as sells natural and synthetic gypsum. This segment offers products under the USG Boral Sheetrock, USG Boral NextGen, Elephant, Jayaboard, Durock, and Donn DX brands. The company distributes its products through building materials dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. USG Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Yulong Eco-Materials Company Profile

Yulong Eco-Materials Limited manufactures and sells eco-friendly building products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fly-ash and recycled bricks, ready-mixed concrete products, and recycled aggregates. It also provides construction waste hauling services. It offers its products to the developers of commercial, residential, and infrastructural projects, as well as state-owned and private enterprises; and hauling services to government agencies and private real estate developers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pingdingshan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.