Financial Analysis: Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) vs. Banco Santander (SAN)

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 16.49% 15.35% 1.41% Banco Santander 13.97% 7.55% 0.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Banco Santander, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 0 0 3 0 3.00 Banco Santander 0 1 2 0 2.67

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.04%. Banco Santander has a consensus price target of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.63%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than Banco Santander.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Banco Santander’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $6.23 billion 0.70 $989.93 million $0.69 9.45 Banco Santander $54.66 billion 1.38 $7.48 billion $0.52 9.06

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De beats Banco Santander on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products. The company also provides cash management, trade finance, custody and securities, and securitization services; corporate loans; capital market products; and syndicated corporate finance services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; fixed income and equity derivatives; trading and hedging derivatives; and brokerage of equities. Further, the company offers asset management, private banking, and processing services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,697 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

