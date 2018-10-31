FIG Partners Weighs in on Western New England Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of WNEB opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.26. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 14.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 289,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 86,812 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 102,982 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after buying an additional 84,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, Director Philip R. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

