Fidus Investment (FDUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 65.95%. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

